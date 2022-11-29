Local nonprofit organizations count on your generosity on Giving Tuesday and beyond

Local nonprofit leaders say your donations are critical to helping them meet needs in the community.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A day of generosity across the world, Giving Tuesday is a day to donate to nonprofits, including right here in the Midlands.

Local nonprofit organizations are hoping people will find it in their hearts to donate.

One of those is Galatians 6:2, a nonprofit in Elgin, which provides 6 programs to help those experiencing hunger and/or homelessness. The organization offers a food pantry and thrift store.

April Frazier with Galatians 6:2 says Giving Tuesday is instrumental to their assistance to the community.

“Last year was our first time. Last year, we didn’t know what were doing and how important it is," Frazier said. "For most nonprofits, Giving Tuesday is your end-of- year fundraiser. That’s your catalyst and provides you with the first quarter of the year."

With the donations from Giving Tuesday, Frazier says she hopes to raise $30,000 for a new project that will allow her to meet more needs in the community.

"There are several food deserts in South Carolina, so we want to be able to take our food pantry mobile,” Frazier said.

November 29th is National Giving Tuesday. We work hard everyday to help those in our community experiencing hunger... Posted by Galatians 6:2 on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Another nonprofit hoping to see donations is Rebirth Enterprise Youth Development Program, a nonprofit organization in Elgin that aims to provide social-emotional learning skills to help renew, restore, and transform the lives of youth around the Midlands.

Founder Doris Drake created the organization to help students from fourth grade grade through high school.

“We provide social-emotional programs. Our biggest one is the Spoken Word Program," Drake said. "We teach kids how to manage emotions in productive ways through spoken words. So, instead of not speaking or acting out, we teach emotional awareness as well as a coping mechanism.”

“I want to be able to provide the services in broader spectrum," Drake said. "This will allow me to help more youth.”

Rebirth Enterprise Youth Development Program provides Social-Emotional Learning Programs. We currently opening up our... Posted by Rebirth Enterprise Youth Development Program on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Both Frazier and Drake have the same message to those at home looking to donate on Giving Tuesday. "I implore you and beg you to support a nonprofit on Giving Tuesday," Frazier said.