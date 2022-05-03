Midlands Gives prepares for annual fundraising event on May 3

It’s an annual day of giving where the Central Carolina Community Foundation helps raise money for local nonprofits.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — People will be able to donate on Tuesday, May 3 for Midlands Gives to help nonprofits in the Midlands make an impact on the people in the community. This is an annual day of giving where the Central Carolina Community Foundation helps raise money for local nonprofits.

On Wednesday, News19 spoke with Erin Johnson, Vice President of Community Investment for Central Carolina Community Foundation.

“When you support local nonprofits, you support the community,” Johnson said.

This year represents the largest number of nonprofits in Midlands Gives history, with 547 total participating organizations. Over the past nine years, Midlands Gives has raised more than %15.9 million for local non-profits.

These nonprofits are represented across 11 counties the Foundation serves: Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter.

The 18-hour online Midlands Gives event starts at 6 a.m. on May 3 and people will be able to donate until midnight.

