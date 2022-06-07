Midlands gun buyback event offers money in exchange for surrendered guns

Two-day event will allow public to turn in guns, no questions asked, for money

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Area churches and businesses are coming together in an effort to reduce gun violence in the Midlands by hosting a two-day gun buyback event and record expungement initiative.

With help from the community, the Greater South Farrow Road Foundation has organized The Midlands Gun Buyback Program to take place June 20-21 at M.L. Smith Community Development Center, 5213 Farrow Rd. Individuals can surrender their weapons, no questions asked, between 4-7 p.m.

Weapons brought to the event must be unloaded and transported in the trunk or rear area of the vehicle. Individuals surrendering handguns will be given $100 per weapon (up to 3) and $250 per assault rifle (as classified by the State of South Carolina). Money will be given to the individual at the event -- no license plate checks, no background checks.

Guns that are turned in to the Midlands Gun Buyback Program become property of the Richland County Sheriff's Department or City of Columbia Police Department and will not be returned.