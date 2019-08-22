COLUMBIA, S.C. — Safety and security is on the minds of many, including libraries in the Midlands.

Public spaces like grocery stores and schools have full-time security officers. In the wake of attacks in public spaces, other public buildings like libraries are considering ways to keep patrons safe.

Two of the Midlands largest library systems, Richland Library and Lexington County Library, have policies in place to keep patrons safe.

Kelly Poole, the Library Director for Lexington County, says library leadership has discussed a variety of options. Options included Library Resource Officers, but there is no immediate plan to initiate this type of program.

Poole also said all branches of the Lexington Library have safety plans and panic buttons. One branch even has a security guard.

Richland Library also has security in place, including 150 cameras across the 12 branch library system.

Tamara King is the Community Relations Director for Richland Library. She says the library also has a veteran police officer, who manages a 14 member team that works full-time and 11 part-time security officers.

While this team is not armed, Kings says the officers are trained in protection and rendering First Aid/CPR.