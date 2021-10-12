Midlands Salvation Army in critical need of toys for older kids

The Salvation Army is looking for art journal sets, makeup/nail polish, skateboards, body wash, bracelets, tablets, bluetooth speakers and headphones and watches.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Friday is the final day for the WLTX and Salvation Army's Stuff-A-Bus campaign.

"I have more than enough, I do," said Columbia resident Iridius Ruise. “So why not share it?"

Ruise donated two bicycles to the Stuff-A-Bus campaign. He said he donates every year, and Friday was a perfect opportunity to help families in the Midlands to have a merrier Christmas.

"I said ‘let’s go get a couple of bikes,'" Ruise said. "Kids love bikes, When I was kid, I had a bike. It’s one of the first things you learn to do, is how to ride a bike."

The Kiwanis Club of Columbia Northeast also donated more than a hundred bikes to the campaign.

Major Mark Craddock is the Area Commander of Salvation Army of the Midlands. He said the organization is supporting 2,500 kids and their families this year.

"These events, like Stuff-A-Bus, are crucially important for us to raise the toys, and the other products we need to fulfill those promises that we made to those Midlands families," Craddock said.

Craddock said the organization, which is collecting unopened news toys, clothes, nonperishable foods and monetary donations, is in critical need for toys for children ages 11 to 12.

Thank you to the Midlands for a successful Stuff the Bus event! This morning several volunteers from WLXT TV, Comet, and... Posted by The Salvation Army of the Midlands on Saturday, December 4, 2021

"Part of it is that most people, when they shop, they think younger kids," Craddock said. "We tried to help families with kids up to age 12."

The Salvation Army is looking for: Art journal sets, makeup/nail polish, skateboards, body wash, bracelets, tablets, bluetooth speakers and headphones, and watches.

Columbia resident Lyle Daniels said donating over the holidays has been an annual tradition since he moved to the Midlands, 25 years ago.

"You always pay forward — always pay forward," Daniels told News 19. "You try to leave good things behind. I got some things extra, so I want to share them with those who need them."

Daniels encourages everyone to donate if they are able to.