Midlands veteran gets desperately needed heating and air unit

Gaston veteran Charles Heck was surprised with a new heating and air conditioning unit. His had not been working in more than a year.

GASTON, S.C. — The power of giving back was on full display Tuesday in Gaston.

The community came together to surprise veteran Charles Heck with a new heating and air conditioning unit for his home after learning of his need.

Heck was nominated by a local American Legion to win the new system as part of the ARS/Rescue Rooter Cares-Saluting Our Veterans program.

Heck's HVAC system has not been working for more than a year. The VFW has tried to help by providing space heaters and money for repairs, but the system needed to be replaced. Heck spends most of his at home so ARS is looking forward to making his home a more comfortable place.

Nominations are in for ARS Cares - Saluting Our Veterans! We are proud to honor dedicated veterans with new HVAC systems... Posted by ARS/Rescue Rooter - Columbia on Thursday, October 28, 2021

The ARS Cares Saluting Our Veterans program is a nationwide effort to recognize the tremendous bravery and sacrifice of our veterans.