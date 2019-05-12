ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office needs the public's assistance in finding a missing-endangered man with dementia.

Reuben H Speer, 94, left his home on Carling Avenue in Anderson on Dec. 4, 2019, driving a red 1995 Ford Crown Victoria with South Carolina tag VT93072.

Speer is approximately 5'5'' and 150 lbs, has blue eyes and gray hair. He is a WWII veteran and has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you see Speer, or know of his location, you are asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400.