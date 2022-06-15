Misting stations open in Columbia parks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With temperatures forecast to hover around 100 degrees in the next week, the City of Columbia has announced it will begin operating misting station in several of the city's parks to help visitors stay cool.
The misting stations will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m., when the heat index reaches 90 degrees or higher, at the following locations:
- Granby Park, 100 Catawba St.
- MLK Park, 2300 Greene St.
- Owens Field Park, 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd.
- Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel St. and 4122 River Dr.
- Rosewood Park, 901 South Holly St.
- Southeast Park, 951 Hazlewood Rd.