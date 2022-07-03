'I nearly break into tears': Mother, daughter share priceless memory

Christine Gilbert gave her mom a priceless memory with some help from a local bridal shop.

EDMONDS, Wash — It's most every mother's dream -- watching her daughter get married.

One of the greatest joys of that process is often the ritual of trying on wedding dresses. But sometimes the unforeseen gets in the way.

"I think about it and I nearly break into tears," said Colleen Gilbert, a mother of six. "I think everyone makes plans. Then at a certain point you wonder if they're going to come true, and you just don't know."

In Gilbert's case, those plans came to an abrupt halt two years ago when she was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

It got her daughter Christine to thinking.

"What are the things that a mother and daughter do? This came to me since she's been saying more and more that she really wants to see me get married," Christine Gilbert said.

There is one small catch - Christine is single.

So, a wedding is out of the question, but maybe not a wedding dress.

Christine hatched a plan. She got the whole family to dress up like a real wedding, in tuxedos and fancy dresses.

"I thought, what is that? It looks like a limousine. I thought, what in the world is a limousine doing here," Colleen Gilbert said.

Christine booked a limo and headed to Kita Bridal in Edmonds where owner Krista Larrison agreed to open up her shop and host a surprise wedding dress party for free.

Larrison knows all about the bond between moms and daughters. She took care of her own mom with dementia for 11 years.

"Sometimes you just have to show up for people," Larrison said.

At the party they laughed, cried and for a few hours the cancer no longer existed.

"It was great to lose ourselves for a day and truly just take ourselves on that wild fantastical journey," says Christine.

While Colleen will likely never see Christine walk down the aisle, she'll forever know what her daughter will look like in a wedding dress.

It's one small wish that has come true, a memory of a lifetime, thanks to a daughter's undying love for her mom.

"Something like this, that I thought was totally out of the question suddenly happens, and it is very, very special," says Colleen.

"We're just taking it day by day," adds Christine, "but that was a pretty great day."