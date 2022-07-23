Motorcycle groups ride to raise money for Lee County Council on Aging

The event returned for the first time in two years to help raise money for them to provide meals on wheels to the rural community

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Motorcycle groups from across the midlands headed to Bishopville to help raise money for the Lee County Council on Aging, to make sure they can continue to provide services.

The event turned for the first time in two years since the pandemic and several riders were thrilled to return

"We do home delivered meals for homebound seniors and individuals who are disabled, so um we have five delivery routes in the county and they take out hot and or frozen meals," Laurie Watkins, the Lee County Council on Aging executive director, said.

Watkins said these funds will be going towards the gas to provide meals to those in need.

"With the cost of inflation - especially gas - with our delivery routes," she said.

They also provide services like bingo nights, workouts, and field trips outside of Lee County that the money will go towards as well.

One rider, Jacquetta Bowman, said this ride is a big deal for the community.

"You know, Lee County is not a rich county - our senior citizens that are here but the funds they receive are limited," Bowman said. "So, the money we raise for this ride, it gives them the opportunity to impact them in some kind of way and to give them something back for everything they've done for us."

"For me, it's imperative to come back here and give back to those who laid the foundation for us," she added.