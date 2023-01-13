Musical to be held to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Monday, the nation will pause to observe and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, including a musical tribute here in the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several events are scheduled across the midlands to honor the civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who would’ve turned 94 this year.

On Friday, event organizer Loretta Coleman stopped by News19 This Morning to talk about the annual event. Coleman says this event is an opportunity for the community to gather and honor its current leaders.

The musical production will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center, at 1037 Eastman St. in Columbia, and will feature gospel and jazz artists.

Doors will open Monday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m., and the show will start at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door.