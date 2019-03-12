ELGIN, S.C. — A new Love's Travel Stop in Elgin on White Pond Road is now open and expected to bring close to 100 jobs to the area.

As Kershaw County Councilman Ben Connell explains, it's just one of a few new developments on the way for the small, but growing town.

"Most immediately, right across the street from ... Elgin Town Hall, there's going to be some commercial development, professional space, retail space," Connell said.

There's also an advanced, physical rehab facility and new area-park in the works, according to Connell.

"There's been a lot of interest in the Elgin-area obviously with some of the growth that we've experienced. I think it'll mean better access to shopping locally and also services," he said.

Elgin Mayor Pro Tem Brad Hanley also weighed-in, saying they're expecting to build a new picnic shelter at Potter Community Park in 2020 and hope to add a community center in the years to come.

"I think it's great for our economy," Kenji Long, a local of the area, said. "We'll see our schools become better. That's one of the greatest plus'. I hope the schools grow."

With new business, comes the need for new infrastructure to support it, so, News 19 reached out the the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to find out what's being done.

According to the Brent Lewis, SCDOT Director of Planning, there have been discussions to widen White Pond Road from Main Street to Heath Pond Road.

The project, which planning partners estimate will cost over 26.5 million dollars, is currently listed in the 2040 Long Range Transportation Plan as an aspiration until more funding becomes available.

"It's going to have to happen; they're going to have to widen them sooner or later," Long said.

The transportation plan is currently being updated and is expected to be finalized in the coming years, according to Lewis.