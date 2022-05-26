'We should not be here': Newberry mourns four teens killed

With candles and balloons in hand, the Newberry community gathered to look for how to prevent tragedies like this from happening again.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Newberry community gathered to remember the four teens whose lives were lost to gun violence over the weekend.

Mykain Davis, Jahquindon Toland, Jhisere Robinson, and Sonterrious Davis were all shot on Eleanor and Wise Street in Newberry on Sunday, May 22. Each young man 19 or younger.

"We're here today and God brought us all together for a reason," said a local pastor. "Now I want to ask you, what are you going to do after the funerals? We need to take our children back, we need to be going to county council meetings and out in our community to save these kids."

Family, friends, and residents gathered outside the Sheriff's department to honor the lives of each of the young men.

Sonterrious Davis' cousin, Angel Cook, attended the vigil and said her cousin was a great kid and amazing basketball player.

"He just wanted to be involved in stuff, and have people include him. He was a good kid," Cook said.

Greenville activist, Jack Logan, organized the candlelight vigil and used his time speaking to encourage teens not to turn to guns.

"There must have been something going on on the inside for this to happen," Logan said. "It just takes one person in the community to say 'Hold on, let's go eat', or 'Come on let's hang out', we need to reach out to these kids."

Candles were lit and balloons were released for each life lost. Members of the community like Barbara Chapin, believed the community should not have to be there mourning the young men.

"There's people here that will talk to them, it doesn't have to be like this. All they have to do is open up and vent instead of turning to violence," said Chapman.

The families of each teenager are asking for space and respect at this time as they continue to grieve.

FUNERAL DETAILS