Newberry County school board prays for students and community after weekend shooting

Newberry County lost 4 high school students to gun violence on Sunday. District administrators closed schools Monday to give students time to grieve.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Parents in Newberry County say they are concerned after tragedy hit their community over the weekend.

Four teenagers were shot and killed on Sunday in two Newberry County neighborhoods, less than two miles from Newberry High.

The school district decided to close Newberry High School on Monday, and switch to eLearning for the day.

Several parents, including father, Jody Day, took to Facebook to ask questions and comment on school safety.

Day has two children currently attending Newberry High, and says he is nervous to continue sending his children to school.

"I wouldn't be opposed to seeing eLearning for the rest of these 6 or 7 days they have left," Day stated. "If the school system believes it's necessary for them to be in school, I'll send them back but I'll still worry. You're always going to try to get back to business as usual after something like this but it's going to be very hard, especially for these kids."

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office confirmed that no threats had been made against the school, and that students were simply given an eLearning day to grieve and take care of themselves.

We reached out to the district for an interview, but they declined.

The district superintendent, Alvin Pressley, released a statement about the incidents saying, "I want to express my personal condolences to the families of the victims during this very difficult time... We have made the decision to have students return to Newberry High School tomorrow [Tuesday] to provide them with the support from their school and district family."

The Newberry County School board met Monday as well, and opened their meeting with a prayer for the families, teachers, and friends of the students killed.

According to the district, law enforcement will be present to further assist students and staff when they return to school.