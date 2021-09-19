After Lt. John Stewart's death, Lake City announces prayer vigil

Details are still under investigation by SLED. In the meantime, all a community can do is join together - and pray.

LAKE CITY, S.C. — A South Carolina city is hoping an upcoming event will help them bring together a community still in shock - and help them heal.

In the wake of the tragic death of Lake City Police Lt. John Stewart on Friday, the city shared an invitation to its followers along with a simple but heartfelt message: "Please come out and pray with us for us.".

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Dr. Ronald E. McNair Memorial Park which is located at 235 E. Main Street in the city.

Organizers are listed as the CommUnity Organization.

Just two days after Lt. Stewart died, there are still so many unanswered questions for those who knew him in this tight-knit town.

We know that he died in the line of duty and that, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office, he lost his life after a pursuit that happened not long before their own in the same city. It's unclear from police reports of Stewart was directly involved in either.

But, as of Sunday, the incident was still under the investigation of the South Caroline Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Even now, days before the vigil, CBS-affiliate WBTW reports that a memorial is growing outside the department where Stewart's truck sits with its lights on. Among the items left have been flowers, a wreath, and U.S. Marine memorabilia.