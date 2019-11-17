CHAPIN, S.C. — A fundraiser was held on Saturday for the three young women hit by a train in Chapin on Nov. 9 while they were trying to drive through a railroad crossing.

Troopers say the train was traveling westbound when it struck their 2013 Audi SUV traveling south on Walter McCartha Road.

All three teens were hospitalized. Family tell News 19, all but one remains in the hospital.

The incident touched the hearts of many in the Chapin community and, on Saturday, family, friends and strangers to the teens came out in support.

It was a cold and rainy morning, but that didn't stop Libby Smith and Pleaslyn Ransom from bringing a van full of custom yard signs to Lake Murray Presbyterian Church to raise money for the teens' recovery.

"We know the families and when something like this happens the community just goes together, so we felt like we needed to do something," Ransom said.

Each of the signs sold for about $20 and, in just two hours, they were all sold out.

"It's heartwarming to know that they're out here in the rain with us and they're purchasing signs," Libby Smith said. "It's Chapin; this is what Chapin is all about."

Karen Lovett says she did not know the girls personally, but wanted to do her part to help.

"If there's anything that we can do as a community, that's what we want to do to be able to let them know that we love them and want them to get better very soon," Lovett said.

More than $1,000 was raised in a yard sale drive for Chapin teens injured in a train collision.

A relative of each girl stopped by to thank everyone for their support.

They tell News 19, two of the girls, Gracen and Sophia, were released from the hospital. Aleigh, however, remains hospitalized.

The three girls have also had an opportunity to meet, pray and spend some time together since the crash.

Family members say they are truly touched by the community's support and ask for continued prayers.