Over $10k raised for dogs in need at 'Soda City Boxer Bash' event

Carolina Boxer Rescue said it hopes to change the lives of animals, but the animals are changing lives themselves.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Soda City Boxer Bash returned Saturday for its second year, raising money for boxer-breed dogs in need of rescue.

Roscoe, a brown and black spotted boxer, attended the bash in style - rolling by event-goers in his blue stroller pushed by mom and dad Steve and Andrea Williams.

"He's paralyzed in his back two legs. Despite his disabilities, he has a great time and I think he's a great ambassador and people can learn," Andrea said. "He loves people. This is his thing, to come out and say hey to everybody."

It is a reunion after all.

"It’s a huge family and we just find comfort in each other," Andrea said. "Some of the stories in rescue can be really difficult, but when we all come together... it's just very therapeutic."

The Williams' traveled from Charlotte for Saturday's event, which featured challenges for the dogs, raffles, and pet-themed vendors.

Andrea volunteers with the hosting organization Carolina Boxer Rescue which has saved more than 3,500 dogs from shelters across the Carolinas and beyond.

Cricket Poston joined 19-years-ago and is the director of the organization now.

"It feels like just yesterday," Poston said. "I got involved after my son passed away and helping find families for these wonderful dogs, it, in turn, helped me heal."

They hoped to raise $10,000 for dogs in need.

"I’m hoping that we exceed that goal," Poston said.

By the end of the night, they'd raised $10,562.