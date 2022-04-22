Columbia park highlights importance of conserving nature on Earth Day

This Earth Day, environmentalists want to remind you of ways to help keep our planet safe at a time they say is critical to slowing the effects of climate change.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you take a walk around the park, you're likely to find more than what meets the eye.

As a park ranger, Karen Kustafik is skilled at seeing beyond.

"I just get a real kick out of sharing what I know with other people. It's kind of a pass it along thing," Kustafik said.

Page Ellington Park, at 2220 Gregg Street, is a new development next to Segra Park in the Bull Street District.

"We take a walk around here, you’re going to see birds and frogs and just beauty," Kustafik said. "Some folks might find this a little bit messy, but there's a purpose to this messiness."

A creek at the park is covered in green, leafy plants. It's by design, she says, in support of nature. As water passes through, it's purified naturally before being treated.

"Nature has provided so much to us and we've often taken it for granted," Kustafik said.

Earth Day is a time to acknowledge all nature provides.

Kirstin Dow with the Department of Geography at the University of South Carolina said it's a pivotal time to focus on the environment as climate changes impacting our coast and weather.

"… a lot of that is driven by fossil fuel emissions from transportation, from manufacturing, from heating and cooling our homes,” Dow said. “There are opportunities for us in just about every sector."

Small steps can make a difference.

"Fewer car trips, you know? Conserving water. If you garden, plant native plants that help support wildlife and birds and the entire system up from there," Kustafik said. "Each of us has an ability to make choices that help the natural world."