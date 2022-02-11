Public invited to view, comment on Lower Richland Tourism plan

Richland County Conservation Commission originally created the plan in 2018, but other priorities put off consideration, adoption of plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Conservation Commission (RCCC) is inviting the public to a meeting to view and discuss the Lower Richland Tourism Plan (LRTP), aimed at attracting visitors and businesses to the region by promoting the natural and heritage resources in the area.

The commission finalized the plan in 2018, but higher priorities -- such as ongoing clean-up and recovery efforts after the 2015 flood, and then the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic -- caused the plan's adoption by Richland County Council to be delayed.

County Council and RCCC believe now is the time to review the plan and allow the public to view it during a drop-in meeting, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the third-floor atrium at the Richland County Administration building at 2020 Hampton St. in Columbia.

The plan began taking shape in early 2016.

Basically, LRTP targets the Lower Richland area consisting of the Wateree River and Congaree National Park, which -- according to RCCC -- attracted nearly 160,000 visitors and resulted a $9.6 million boost to local economy.

RCCC believes by promoting the natural and heritage resources in the Lower Richland area, residents can benefit in a number of ways:

increased visitation to local businesses

interpretation of local historical sites and heritage resources (preserved lands)

increased open space and access to the natural environment and community services

County Council will be the decision making entity as to how and when LRTP is adopted. The plan must also go to the Richland County Planning Commission for consideration.