Newberry County Rec Mobile returns after COVID

The Newberry County Parks and Recreation has restarted their Rec Mobile for the month.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry City RecMobile is returning to the Newberry Community after being halted last year due to the pandemic. The free Summer program runs each year for kids in different communities throughout the county.

"This program is basically so we can offer recreation to every kid in the city," said Collin Shealy, Parks, Recreation & Tourism Deputy Director for the City of Newberry.

The RecMobile has been operating since 2017 and happens every year. It goes to a different park each day, Monday-Friday from 10-Noon.

"[We] Basically just offer recreational programming not things like your organized sports, but what you might see in PE each day. That kind of thing to get kids outside and get them at least for a couple hours," Shealy said.

Shealy said on Fridays, they also have Art in the Park. This allows kids to be able to explore different arts and crafts projects.

"Basically that's an opportunity for our Newberry Art Center to come out and show a little bit of what they do during some of their regular classes," Shealy said.

The city's Parks and Recreation, & Tourism Department also partners with the Newberry County School district to provide free lunch for attendees.

"We have a great partnership with the school district here in Newberry County," Shealy said. "They have a summer feeding program, and we got with them to provide a free lunch for every single kid each day, and it's wonderful for those kids we eat around noon. And so we know that they're there for that day, to have a great meal."

The Rec Mobile is FREE for ages 6 and up. The Rec Mobile operates from June 14-July 23.