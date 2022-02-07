Registration begins for Columbia's city youth and adult baseball, softball leagues

Deadline to register is March 6 for City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department's sports leagues

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Warmer weather may be a few weeks away, but it's not too soon to start thinking about baseball. The City of Columbia's Parks and Recreations Department is now accepting registration for various baseball leagues through March 6.

Youth Baseball: open for ages 3-12, fee is $25 per child, regular season schedule is March 21-May 27. parksandrec.columbiasc.gov/online-registration

T-ball -- ages 3-6, coed

Coaches pitch -- ages 7-8, coed

Minor league -- ages 9-10, coed

Major league -- ages 11-12, coed

Miracle League: open for all ages and disabilities. Games played at Miracle League Field at Owens Field Park, 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd. Register online at miracleleaguecolumbia.com For more information, or to volunteer or sponsor the league, contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 803-545-3100.

Adult Softball: players must be at least 18 years old, registration is $300 per team. Teams play a 10-game schedule, followed by playoffs. Games are played at Earlewood or TS Martin parks. Mens, Coed and Law divisions are offered. parksandrec.columbiasc.gov/online-registration

Baseball not your thing? Check out the Spring Youth Lacrosse League. Ages 9 through 12, all skill levels are accepted, registration fee of $25 per child. Thursday evening practice sessions at Owens Field begin March 10, Saturday morning games begin March 19. Teams include:

Boys, ages 9-10

Girls, ages 9-10

Boys, ages 11-12

Girls, ages 11-12