The winter months are dangerous for people with unstable housing, so Midlands organizations offer free winter clothing and shelter to those in need.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While the weather is warming up during the day, much of the Midlands is still hitting freezing temperatures at night. For those with unstable housing, the winter months can be especially taxing, but thankfully there are some resources to help.

One is The Cooperative Ministry in Columbia. They run a free clothing bank available by walk-up or appointment. “For our clients, they spend a lot of time outside. What’s cool can suddenly get cold, and what’s cold can suddenly get really cold if you’re out in it,” explained director of community awareness Scott Vaughan.

That's why the bank offers winter essentials like coats, boots, and sweaters. “We pretty much have clothing here for the entire family from head to toe,” said Vaughan.

The Cooperative Ministry helps more than 15,000 people in crisis a year in many ways and keeping them warm is just a small part. Right now, Vaughan said they have a "surplus of coats for every size.”

The clothing bank is open Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The address is 3821 W. Beltline Blvd., Columbia, SC 29204.

In Irmo, Sharing God’s Love also offers winter clothes for those in need. According to their website, people looking for help must make an appointment. "Please call 803-732-3188 and leave a message with your name and a good contact phone number. Your call will be returned during normal business hours; Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 12 noon," their website states.

Plus, United Way of the Midlands can help connect people with shelter and warm clothing. The organization works with Columbia partners to run an inclement weather center near downtown that provides meals and a bed at night when temperatures drop to 40 degrees or below. They also give out winter clothing for guests.