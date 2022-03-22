Leaders working to revitalize east Columbia region along Two Notch Road

East Columbia residents could see some new businesses on Two Notch Road, including a new grocery store.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More jobs are coming to Two Notch Road in East Columbia—as part of a revitalization project for the community.

"We need help, we really do," said east Columbia resident Judy Kelly.

Kelly has lived in her home for almost 40 years. She says for the last 20 years, the quality of her community worsened.

"Things just started changing," Kelly said. "People changing. They aren’t the same like it used to be. And it would be good if we do something about the community and people start caring about each other. That's the kind of community it used to be."

Kelly says she wants better homes and more businesses to help her community.

"People gave up on the neighborhood, and it shouldn't be like that," Kelly said. "Like that shopping center, the Midlands shopping center—it should've been better than it was. It should've been booming with people going in and out. Now, it's one store on one block, on Two Notch."

Columbia City Councilman Ed McDowell said changes are coming to the community.

"I seem to think there needs to be a new paradigm," McDowell said. "And that paradigm is for health care, for wellness, for affordable housing."

McDowell said more doctors offices and practices will be opening this year in an effort to make health care more of a priority. Another goal is to open more stores and businesses to provide more diverse opportunities.

On Monday, city leaders announced the renovation of the former Midlands Shopping Center, now called Palmetto Place. The renovations includes 34 new businesses.

"We want ensure that this change and this new branding for Two Notch Road takes effect, and it’s taken effect and persons lives continue to change," Councilman McDowell said.

The renovation includes a 19,200 sq. ft. grocery store in the shopping center.

"We have so many other stores that do not have options for fresh fruits and vegetables, those things that are healthy," said Fer-Rell Malone, CEO of Fresh Communities Market. "We wanted to make sure that we place that type

Once opened, the market is expected to end the food desert for this area by making fresh fruits and vegetables more accessible. Malone said they are also partnering with local farmers and organizations to become more community oriented.