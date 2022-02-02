Richland County residents can see how their property will be rezoned at public meetings

New Land Development Code will effect every property in unincorporated areas of Richland County, set be adopted on May 2.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Property owners in Richland County have a chance to look over and discuss possible zoning changes as the County finalizes its rewritten Land Development Code (LDC). The LDC is important for existing home- and business owners as well as developers as it covers issues from defining zoning districts to the number of dwelling units allowed per acre -- along with building location, permitted uses, signage, landscaping, and other uses.

The public meetings are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. tonight at Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center, 8620 Garners Ferry Rd; and Thursday, Feb. 3, at Gadsden Park Community Center, 1668 Goodwin Circle, Gadsden.

You can access an interactive view of the proposed zoning changes on the Richland County Planning Department's webpage. The maps will reflect the repeal and replacement of the older 2005 code.

Every property in the unincorporated areas of Richland County will receive new zoning under the new code, which is tentatively scheduled to go before the Planning Commission on March 7, followed by a first reading at County Council on March 23. The LDC is anticipated to go into effect on May 2.

If you cannot attend Thursday's meeting, there are other opportunities to view the LDC. Residents and property owners can visit the Zoning Office on the first floor of the Richland County Administration Building, 2020 Hampton Street, during business hours or schedule a one-on-one meeting with a Zoning staff member about specific properties by calling 803-576-2190.

Other remapping information sessions include: