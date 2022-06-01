Annual fan drive for seniors underway at Richland County Sheriff's Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures are on the rise in Columbia and the need to stay cool and comfortable during warm weather is becoming important -- especially for seniors.

In an effort to keep residents chill, the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) has begun collecting new fans and air conditioning units for the elderly through the Project HOPE (Helping Our Precious Elderly) initiative. Anyone with new box fans, circular fans, and window A/C units can drop off donations at any time at RCSD Headquarters, 5623 Two Notch Rd; or at RCSD Victim's Services, 1921 Pineview Rd, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.