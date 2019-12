ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office say a missing veteran with dementia has been found safe.

Officers had said that Reuben H Speer, 94, left his home on Carling Avenue in Anderson on Dec. 4, 2019, driving a red 1995 Ford Crown Victoria with South Carolina tag VT93072. He apparently wasn't heard from for hours.

But Thursday afternoon, officers said the WWII veteran had been found safe.

Officers issued a silver alert for him while they attempted to locate him.