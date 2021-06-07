Ordinances for using fireworks after 4th of July

4th of July was Sunday but some Midlands residents are still setting off fireworks at all hours at night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Fourth of July holiday has passed but some Midlands residents are still setting off fireworks at all hours of the night. This is causing disruption for some community members who are trying to sleep.

"I love them, I felt like I was at Disneyland on Fourth of July, by sitting in my backyard watching all the fireworks go off," said Crissy, one Columbia resident who wants to remain anonymous. "But when it started getting past 1:30 and 3 in the morning, that’s just getting ridiculous."

Some residents are sharing on the Nextdoor app, stating the late-night fireworks are a nuisance.

"If you’re gonna shoot fireworks, it should be at a more reasonable time frame. Crissy said. "At least during the weekdays from Sunday through Thursday, there shouldn’t be fireworks going off at 10. Because you have a ton of people that have to get up at 3, 4, 5 a.m."

She said some people have been setting off fireworks since mid-June.

"It’s beyond ridiculous that people don’t care that other people are trying to have peace," Crissy said.

City of Columbia Councilman Howard Duvall said it's hard for any local government to enforce regulations on the usage of fireworks due to a statewide law.

"The state law preempts municipal governments and county governments from regulating the shooting of fireworks," Duvall said. "We can set some limits, some restrictive limits based on time but fireworks are permitted by state law."

Councilman Duvall said it's important for everyone to know their local city or town laws for noise and firework usage.

"Every municipal government, every county government can set their own ordinance," Councilman Duvall said. "We don’t use a firework ordinance, we use a noise ordinance. There are communities around the Midlands that do have specific ordinances and they are enforcing them. I believe, generally, the accepted time is 10 p.m."

In the City of Columbia, any residents caught violating the noise ordinance can face a fine of up to $500 or 30 days in jail, according to Councilman Duvall.

"Now that it’s over, let's put the fireworks up and wait for the next holiday," he said.

Crissy said she understands people want to have a good time, but there is a time and place.

"It’s okay to have fun," Crissy said. "I want people to have fun and enjoy life and do things that make you happy, even if it’s shooting off fireworks, but try to be considerate to those around you."

The Town of Lexington permits fireworks every day until 9 p.m. but that extends to midnight on the Fourth of July.

In Cayce, Irmo, West Columbia, and Town of Saluda, fireworks are only permitted on the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve in a certain time frame. Saluda also includes Christmas as a permissible fireworks holiday.

The Town of Chapin won't require a permit to shoot fireworks on the Fourth but they must be finished by 11 p.m.

The City of Columbia allows fireworks year-round but the noise ordinance doesn't allow them to be set off after 10 p.m.