Saluda farmers market aims to fill food gaps

According to DHEC, the town only has two farmer's markets, and only one is open year-round.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALUDA, S.C. — The Town of Saluda has one grocery store and one year-round farmer's market for residents to get fresh produce. Residents said the farmer's market significantly impacts the area for more than just food. It bridges the gap between consumers and producers.

Joseph McQuade started the Sylvan Farmer's Market in Saluda as a small farmer and noticed it was difficult to sell his produce with limited markets in the Town of Saluda and the county. So, he decided to try to provide a solution to that problem.

"It was always difficult to find a place to sell a product its tough for small farms so we just wanted to give them more capacity to sell and build their business," McQuade said.

In Saluda County, residents said there's a significant need for businesses like the Sylvan Farmer's Market.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) farmer's market map, only two markets are in the county, and only one operates throughout the year.

"In our case, it's a small town, and we love it being small, but, at the same time, you know, if you don't have options for folks, then what they going to do? They're going to drive to Batesburg; they're gonna drive to Newberry," Laci Steele-Lybrand said.

Laci Steele-Lybrand owns Busted Biscuit Bakery and sells her products in the farmer's market every week. She said she doesn't have many other options for selling her products without this market. Josh Quattlebaun of JCQ Farms says it's been a while since a resource like Sylvan Farmers in Saluda existed.

"It helps people like me and my family and it also help people like the customer to have a place to buy good products," he said.

While filling the gaps for food needs, the market also serves as a community hub for residents in the town and surrounding areas.

"We love the people here. I mean, they're just wonderful people. Definitely a good feeling," Deanna and Tom McQuade said.