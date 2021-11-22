Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign in the Midlands

During November and December, men, women and young adults ring bells at over 40 Red Kettle locations throughout the Midlands area.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — You can now expect to hear bells ringing when enter your favorite stores.

The Salvation Army of the Midlands kicked off its Red Kettle Annual Campaign on Monday with a special ceremony on the State House steps.

There was a live musical performance and the Salvation Army acknowledged the many donors, volunteers and advocates that help them throughout the year. Car dealer JT Gandolfo also presented a donation to kick off the Red Kettle campaign.

During November and December, men, women and young adults ring bells at over 40 Red Kettle locations throughout the Midlands area. Generous individuals may place monetary donations in the kettles to support year-round programs provided by The Salvation Army's area community centers.

Please join The Salvation Army, WLTX News19, iHeartRadio and The COMET again this year for the Stuff A Bus events to... Posted by The Salvation Army of the Midlands on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

The origin of the red kettle campaign dates back to the 1890s.

To donate to the virtual Red Kettle, click here.

To volunteer for bell ringing or work at Christmas warehouse, click here.

To register for Christmas assistance, click here.