SC Ukrainians remain on edge as families take shelter from Russian invasion

Columbia-area Ukrainians are pushing for more legislative action and sanctions against Russia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the Russian invasion into Ukraine goes into another night, Ukrainians in Columbia say they're left to worry about their family overseas.

"They hear siren alarm about like bombing They go into bathroom and hide in middle of the house," Pavel Beregulko said.

Beregulko grew up in Ukraine and said some of his relatives are still in the nation.

He joins other Ukrainians hoping for more government action to keep their loved ones safe.

"I appreciate all support from western government and the United States in particular, but I would like to see... more sanctions for Russia and Putin, in particular," Beregulko said.

Over the weekend, the U.S. pledged an additional $350 million in military assistance along with high-speed missiles.

They also blocked some Russian banks from the 'SWIFT' system which moves money around the world.

As the invasion continues, Natasha Rabinov said her brother joins those forced to flee.

"My brother was able to... escape with one of my friends with her children who lives in the same building to substation to hide for a day or two, then he was able to stay with one of his friends," Rabinov said. "I hope that it will end soon, and I hope that there's a lot of help on the way... and I hope my brother will be safe."