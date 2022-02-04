Harry "Buck" Limehouse, former SCDOT Secretary and Commission Chairman, passes away

Limehouse was a native of Charleston and received the state’s highest honor, the Order of the Palmetto in 1995 and again in 1999.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation confirmed on Friday that a longtime leader in the state agency has died.

Harry Bancroft "Buck" Limehouse, Jr. made history as the first Secretary of Transportation for the agency after being appointed by former Governor Mark Sanford and being confirmed by the South Carolina Senate in August 2007.

During the former secretary's tenure with SCDOT, he contributed greatly to South Carolina and areas throughout the Southeast. According to the agency, he was chosen to represent the First Congressional District in 1993, and in the following year, he was picked to serve as the Commission's Chairman by Governor Campbell. He was then reappointed by Governor David Beasley in 1995 where he served up until 1999.

Limehouse was also a member of the state infrastructure bank board where he was a part of starting many transportation projects that are worth billions of dollars. These projects include the Cross Island Parkway, the Conway Bypass (SC 22), the Carolina Bays Parkway (SC 31), and the US 17 Ace Basin project.

Limehouse was a friend to many in the business and his death has been received as a great loss throughout the state.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham shared in a press release that he was very sad to hear about the passing of Limehouse.

“Buck was a force of nature in South Carolina," Graham said. “He did terrific jobs as the chairman of the state Department of Transportation Commission and in his work on the infrastructure bank, which has been a game-changer for our state. Buck’s leadership style was always forward-looking, and South Carolina benefitted from his dedicated service. A successful businessman and great friend, Buck was a guy who could bring people together for the common good."

Current members of the SCDOT shared sympathetic words about the former Chairman's passing.

“Buck Limehouse was instrumental in completely reforming the operations of the Department of Transportation," said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall. "His in-depth knowledge of the agency, coupled with his wealth of experience in transportation matters, made him the perfect first Secretary of Transportation for South Carolina."