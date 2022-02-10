Scouting for Food 2022 food drive set: How and where to donate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Boy Scouts of America Indian Waters Council in South Carolina will be conducting its annual Scouting for Food campaign Saturday, Feb. 12.
Scouts and leaders went into Midlands neighborhoods last weekend, placing door hangers on homes announcing the food drive. This Saturday, Scouts will return and collect food from those same neighborhoods. The food collected will go directly to local food pantries for those in need.
The Scouts are attempting to collect 100,000 pounds of food this weekend and are putting in an estimated 70,000 volunteer hours in an effort to reach that goal.
If your neighborhood was not included in the Scouting for Food campaign but would like to donate non-perishable food items, see the lists below for the items most in-demand and local collection sites.
Most needed items:
- canned fruit and vegetables
- canned tuna, chicken, or salmon in water
- canned or dried beans, peas or lentils
- whole grain pasta and flour
- brown rice, barley, or quinoa
- whole-grain cereals
- shelf-stable milk -- dairy, soy, rice, etc.
- natural peanut butter in plastic containers only
- olive oil or canola oil in plastic containers only
- paper products -- napkins, plates, cups, etc.
- diapers
- toiletries -- toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, wipes, shampoos, soaps, etc.
Local food pantries and drop-off sites:
Bamberg
- Cheese and Cracker Box: 383 Mc Gee St., (803) 245-2545
Batesburg-Leesville
- Christian Ministry Center, 1408 Summerland Ave. (803) 532-0033
- Mission of Hope (Operation Reach-Out)
- Wittenberg Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 233 N Lee St. (803) 532-4636
Blythewood
- Christian Assistance Bridge, 126 Blythewood Rd (803) 786-1903
Camden
- Christian Communities Ministries, 110 E Dekalb St. #1D, (803) 432-1431
- Malvern Hill Baptist Church, 1514 Malvern Hill Dr. (803) 432-7035
Cayce
Chapin
- Chapin We Care (803) 345-3244
Columbia
- Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1218 Lyon St. (803) 254-5651
- Columbia Housing Senior Care, (803) 622-0279
- Columbia's First Church of the Nazarene, 901 St. Andrews Rd (803) 772-2461
- First Nazareth Baptist Church, 2351 Gervais St.
- Fishes & Loaves Pantry, (803) 438-3111
- Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Rd. (803) 254-4432
- Holy Site Deliverance Temple, 2504 Gordon St. (803) 748-1180
- Lee Morris Memorial Food Pantry, Crescent Hill Baptist Church, 2659 Two Notch Rd, (803) 254-5549
- Northstar Christian Center, 711 Longtown Rd. (803) 736-9250
- Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 6911 Two Notch Rd. (803) 788-2220
- Reid Chapel AME Pantry, 709 Gabriel St (803) 740-4900
- Saint Vincent dePaul Society, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 3512 Devine St. (803) 254-7646
- St. John Baptist Church, 3404 West Beltline (803) 254-4170
- Virginia Wingard Memorial UMC, 1500 Broad River Rd. (803) 772-0794
- Washington Street UMC Soup Cellar,1401 Washington St. ((803) 256-2417
Gaston/Pelion
- God's People in Service Ministries, 4512 Fish Hatchery Rd. (803) 245-2545
- There is Hope Center, 905 Southbound Rd Hwy 321
Irmo
- Sharing God's Love, 147 Friarsgate Blvd. (803) 731-3188
Lexington
- Mission Lexington, 216 Harmon St. (803) 957-6656
- Nazareth Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 1800 Nazareth Rd (803) 359-7993
- Saint James Food Pantry, 1358 S Lake Dr. (803) 359-2122
Lugoff
- Concord Baptist Church, 2211 Porter Cross Rd. (803) 438-3111
- St. John's United Methodist Church, 45 Roseborough Rd. (803) 438-1335
Orangeburg
- Church Cooperative Ministry of Orangeburg, 899 Russell St. (803) 531-4913
Saluda
- New Life Ministries' Bread of Life
St. Matthews
- Calhoun County Cares, 34 Agnes St., (803) 874-4981
West Columbia
- Brookland Foundation, 1218 Batchelor Street, (803) 744-7914
- West Columbia Empowerment Police Food Shelter, 200 N. 12th St. (803) 794-0721
Winnsboro
- Fairfield Community Food Bank, 100 US-321 BYP (803) 635-9234