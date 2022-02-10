x
Scouting for Food 2022 food drive set: How and where to donate

The annual campaign by Indian Waters Council has scouts collecting food and soliciting drop-offs at local food pantries
Credit: WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Boy Scouts of America Indian Waters Council in South Carolina will be conducting its annual Scouting for Food campaign Saturday, Feb. 12.

Scouts and leaders went into Midlands neighborhoods last weekend, placing door hangers on homes announcing the food drive. This Saturday, Scouts will return and collect food from those same neighborhoods. The food collected will go directly to local food pantries for those in need.

The Scouts are attempting to collect 100,000 pounds of food this weekend and are putting in an estimated 70,000 volunteer hours in an effort to reach that goal.

If your neighborhood was not included in the Scouting for Food campaign but would like to donate non-perishable food items, see the lists below for the items most in-demand and local collection sites.

Most needed items:

  • canned fruit and vegetables
  • canned tuna, chicken, or salmon in water
  • canned or dried beans, peas or lentils
  • whole grain pasta and flour
  • brown rice, barley, or quinoa
  • whole-grain cereals
  • shelf-stable milk -- dairy, soy, rice, etc.
  • natural peanut butter in plastic containers only
  • olive oil or canola oil in plastic containers only
  • paper products -- napkins, plates, cups, etc.
  • diapers
  • toiletries -- toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, wipes, shampoos, soaps, etc.

Local food pantries and drop-off sites:

Bamberg

Batesburg-Leesville

Blythewood

Camden

Cayce

Chapin

Columbia

Gaston/Pelion

  • God's People in Service Ministries, 4512 Fish Hatchery Rd. (803) 245-2545
  • There is Hope Center, 905 Southbound Rd Hwy 321 

Irmo

Lexington

Lugoff

Orangeburg

Saluda

  • New Life Ministries' Bread of Life

St. Matthews

West Columbia

Winnsboro

