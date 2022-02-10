Scouting for Food 2022 food drive set: How and where to donate

The annual campaign by Indian Waters Council has scouts collecting food and soliciting drop-offs at local food pantries

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Boy Scouts of America Indian Waters Council in South Carolina will be conducting its annual Scouting for Food campaign Saturday, Feb. 12.

Scouts and leaders went into Midlands neighborhoods last weekend, placing door hangers on homes announcing the food drive. This Saturday, Scouts will return and collect food from those same neighborhoods. The food collected will go directly to local food pantries for those in need.

The Scouts are attempting to collect 100,000 pounds of food this weekend and are putting in an estimated 70,000 volunteer hours in an effort to reach that goal.

If your neighborhood was not included in the Scouting for Food campaign but would like to donate non-perishable food items, see the lists below for the items most in-demand and local collection sites.

Most needed items:

canned fruit and vegetables

canned tuna, chicken, or salmon in water

canned or dried beans, peas or lentils

whole grain pasta and flour

brown rice, barley, or quinoa

whole-grain cereals

shelf-stable milk -- dairy, soy, rice, etc.

natural peanut butter in plastic containers only

olive oil or canola oil in plastic containers only

paper products -- napkins, plates, cups, etc.

diapers

toiletries -- toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, wipes, shampoos, soaps, etc.

Local food pantries and drop-off sites:

Bamberg

Cheese and Cracker Box: 383 Mc Gee St., (803) 245-2545

Batesburg-Leesville

Blythewood

Christian Assistance Bridge, 126 Blythewood Rd (803) 786-1903

Camden

Christian Communities Ministries, 110 E Dekalb St. #1D, (803) 432-1431

Malvern Hill Baptist Church, 1514 Malvern Hill Dr. (803) 432-7035

Cayce

Chapin

Columbia

Gaston/Pelion

God's People in Service Ministries, 4512 Fish Hatchery Rd. (803) 245-2545

There is Hope Center, 905 Southbound Rd Hwy 321

Irmo

Sharing God's Love, 147 Friarsgate Blvd. (803) 731-3188

Lexington

Lugoff

Orangeburg

Church Cooperative Ministry of Orangeburg, 899 Russell St. (803) 531-4913

Saluda

New Life Ministries' Bread of Life

St. Matthews

Calhoun County Cares, 34 Agnes St., (803) 874-4981

West Columbia

Winnsboro