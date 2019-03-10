COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Sofrito and Soul Family Festival returns this year for their fifth annual celebration.

This Saturday, October 5, enjoy Latin and Afro-latino music, food and culture. The family-friendly festival is free admission and parking is just $5 dollars per vehicle.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., there's something for everyone in the family. Get ready to celebrate a diverse and unique community in a safe environment.

Along with food vendors, there's plenty of entertainment including:

  • David Rodriguez & The Latin Caravan
  • Rev. Matthew Mickens & The Highway Travelers
  • Chadd Downing
  • Tiffany J
  • LaLisa
  • Frenesi Digital
  • Richland County Sheriff's Department K-9 Unit, Kids Fingerprints 9FT Deputy and DARE Unit
  • City of Columbia Fire Department
  • Palmetto Luna Arts presenting "Arts in Motion"
  • Face Painting
  • Balloon artist
  • Laser Tag
  • And Mini Golf

Sofrito and Soul Family Festival in past years: 

