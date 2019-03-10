COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Sofrito and Soul Family Festival returns this year for their fifth annual celebration.
This Saturday, October 5, enjoy Latin and Afro-latino music, food and culture. The family-friendly festival is free admission and parking is just $5 dollars per vehicle.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., there's something for everyone in the family. Get ready to celebrate a diverse and unique community in a safe environment.
Along with food vendors, there's plenty of entertainment including:
- David Rodriguez & The Latin Caravan
- Rev. Matthew Mickens & The Highway Travelers
- Chadd Downing
- Tiffany J
- LaLisa
- Frenesi Digital
- Richland County Sheriff's Department K-9 Unit, Kids Fingerprints 9FT Deputy and DARE Unit
- City of Columbia Fire Department
- Palmetto Luna Arts presenting "Arts in Motion"
- Face Painting
- Balloon artist
- Laser Tag
- And Mini Golf
Sofrito and Soul Family Festival in past years:
