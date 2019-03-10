COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Sofrito and Soul Family Festival returns this year for their fifth annual celebration.

This Saturday, October 5, enjoy Latin and Afro-latino music, food and culture. The family-friendly festival is free admission and parking is just $5 dollars per vehicle.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., there's something for everyone in the family. Get ready to celebrate a diverse and unique community in a safe environment.

Along with food vendors, there's plenty of entertainment including:

David Rodriguez & The Latin Caravan

Rev. Matthew Mickens & The Highway Travelers

Chadd Downing

Tiffany J

LaLisa

Frenesi Digital

Richland County Sheriff's Department K-9 Unit, Kids Fingerprints 9FT Deputy and DARE Unit

City of Columbia Fire Department

Palmetto Luna Arts presenting "Arts in Motion"

Face Painting

Balloon artist

Laser Tag

And Mini Golf

Sofrito and Soul Family Festival in past years:

PHOTOS: Sofrito & Soul Latin and Jazz Fusion Music and Food Festival Sofrito & Soul Latin and Jazz Fusion Music and Food Festival



