Stanley Law Group gives away 200 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Stanley Law Group gave away 200 free thanksgiving turkeys on Wednesday.

The drive-thru giveaway event was designed to help local families that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and to help ease the burden of rising prices this holiday season.

Although the event was supposed to start at Noon, many came out much earlier, and the law firm said they were all gone by the time noon rolled around.

According to Feeding America, a non-profit national network of food banks, 1 in 8 people may experience food insecurity in 2021. Many people who have been most impacted by the pandemic were at risk of food insecurity before COVID-19 and are facing greater hardship since COVID-19.

