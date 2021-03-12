Stuff-a-Bus campaign collects 3 busloads of donations - and it's not over!

The Salvation Army unpacked the three full buses, which were full of toys and food for families in need, on Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday Morning, the Salvation Army unpacked three buses filled with this year's contributions to the annual "Stuff-a-Bus" event.

Major Mark Craddock, the area commander for The Salvation Army, said they have adopted 12,000 children this year in the Midlands to grant these gifts to. When the process began earlier in the season, the organization had nothing and all of the gifts to kids came from these events.

Craddock added that, on Saturday, they felt a weight lifted off their shoulders after seeing the donations.

Donations surpassed expectations which led to additional help being needed. Craddock said.

"Last night, one of our locations, we had to bring a Salvation Army truck to help because one of the buses was overflowing with stuff," he added.

"We have three buses here today that are full to capacity," said COMET bus driver Stanley Richardson.

Richardson added that the pandemic has had an effect on a lot of people this year and they plan on putting smiles on people's faces for the 2021 Christmas season.

Both Piper Carter and Katie Jauch took time to volunteer on Saturday Morning and were impressed with the donations that came in.

"To know there's so much stuff that is going to go to kids that need it, you might think, 'Oh, they're not getting a lot this year," Carter said. "But there is so much here, it's reassuring that they're going to get a really good Christmas,".

Major Craddock said gifts like this make him happy and smile.

"Some of the things - I've really enjoyed all the bikes we've seen including the Batman bike and the Star Wars Tie-Fighters," he said. "One of the great things about doing one of these things is when you start sorting these toys out you go, 'Oh, I'd like that.'"

Stuff-A-Bus will continue accepting donations next week on Dec. 10 to collect even more gifts for kids in the community. The event will be on that Friday from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following Walmart locations:

Two Notch – 10060 Two Notch Rd., Columbia, SC 29223

Harbison – 360 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, SC 29212

Sumter – 1283 Broad St., Sumter, SC 29150

Columbia – 7520 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia, SC 29209

Can't make it? There's a way to donate virtually