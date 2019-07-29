COLUMBIA, S.C. — Help Midlands children start the school year off right with WLTX, Salvation Army of the Midlands and Walmart on August 3.
While you're stocking up for your child's classroom, pick up a few extra supplies. Then help us stuff a bus full of school supplies for Midlands children in need.
Most needed items include:
- Colored Pencils
- Three-Ring Binders
- Spiral Notebooks
- Pocket Folders
- #2 Pencils
- Rulers
- Safety Scissors
- Flash Cards
- Pencil Sharpeners
On August 3, stop by one of these Walmart locations between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to donate school supplies.
- Columbia: 5420 Forest Drive
- Columbia: 360 Harbison Drive
- Columbia: 7520 Garners Ferry Road
- Lexington: 5556 Sunset Boulevard
- Newberry: 2812 Main Street
WLTX