COLUMBIA, S.C. — Help Midlands children start the school year off right with WLTX, Salvation Army of the Midlands and Walmart on August 3.

While you're stocking up for your child's classroom, pick up a few extra supplies. Then help us stuff a bus full of school supplies for Midlands children in need.

Most needed items include:

Colored Pencils

Three-Ring Binders

Spiral Notebooks

Pocket Folders

#2 Pencils

Rulers

Safety Scissors

Flash Cards

Pencil Sharpeners

On August 3, stop by one of these Walmart locations between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to donate school supplies.

Columbia: 5420 Forest Drive

5420 Forest Drive Columbia: 360 Harbison Drive

360 Harbison Drive Columbia: 7520 Garners Ferry Road

7520 Garners Ferry Road Lexington: 5556 Sunset Boulevard

5556 Sunset Boulevard Newberry: 2812 Main Street

