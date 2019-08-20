SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter United Ministries was created more than a decade ago, helping hundreds of people in the county with things like food, clothing and emergency services.

Now, they need your help to restock their food pantry after a summer rush of people left them with limited supply.

"It's not because the community doesn't share, our community is extremely generous," Edward Venticinque, director of in-kind and warehouse with the organization said, "but the need is greater than the amount coming in. That's why we're asking for you, if you have at all possible chance to do so, purchase a few more items and come on down to United Ministries."

Staff say they need canned goods, especially meats. Also dry goods like pasta, cereal and oatmeal.

"When you see the smile on their face and they tell you how appreciative they are about receiving the food and any of the other essentials we give you it brings a tear to ... our eyes," Venticinque said. "See if you can help us fill these shelves again."

Items can be dropped off at Sumter United Ministries, located at 36 Artillery Drive in Sumter from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday - Friday.