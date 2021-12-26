Time running out as Columbia church gives out 50,000 pounds of food

Organizers hope to do this event monthly upon opening officially in January.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Columbia area church is giving out thousands of pounds of food on Sunday - but time is running out to participate.

Forward City Church is giving out 50,000 pounds of food to families in need from 1 to 3 p.m. Church leaders said the goal is to show the love of Jesus through giving especially after a tough pandemic year.

“We have a culture of generosity with "Give to Give" being a pillar of our church,” Jahniyah Quarles, a staff member with the church, said. “I pray that the families who receive these items will know they are loved and seen. This is why we exist to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”

Forward City is led by Grammy-nominated recording artist Travis Greene and Dr. Jackie Greene.

The event is held at their recently-purchased new location at 7006 Two Notch Road, the former Best Buy building.