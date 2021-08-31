To my wife and son returning home after Hurricane Ida

I fear that Louisiana you left is not the same one you’re returning to.

NEW ORLEANS — Dear Kristen and Logan,

It’s been seven days since you packed everything you could into your SUV headed for Atlanta. It’s been six days since Hurricane Ida made landfall, devastating our state.

I couldn't go with you. My job needed me here. Watching you leave with our 11-month-old son was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. It's the first time we've really been apart since Logan was born. A close second was leaving our home and everything we built together hours later, unsure about when I’d return or what I would find.

In those six days – which have melded together and feel like a decade ago – so much has changed. I fear that Louisiana you left is not the same one you’re returning to.

We have been lucky. Our home was essentially untouched by Ida’s wrath, except for a leaning fence and fallen branches. Our neighbors are not so lucky. Hundreds of thousands spent last night in the dark, and it could be weeks, or months before power is restored to their homes – if they even have homes left. In parts of Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes, most homes are uninhabitable.

Lines for life’s necessities – food, water, gasoline – stretch for hours. People are waiting at empty gas pumps hoping that the next fuel truck will arrive soon. I can sense a feeling of desperation in the air. Tensions have risen, sometimes violently.

And while the story for New Orleans after Hurricane Ida will largely be of lessons learned from Katrina, for many on the bayous, entire lives are shattered.

Years ago, Tom wrote that after a storm “the emotional part comes later.” I’ve been running on junk food, coffee, and adrenaline for seven days without a moment to stop and think. But now, in this extremely silent home, it’s all I can do.

Memories from sixteen years ago – when I was just a kid - have come flashing back. I remember riding back to Louisiana after Katrina and smelling the strong scent of pine because of all the fallen trees. I remember my grandpa leaving to get gas in the morning, waiting 14 hours in line, and returning at sunset.

In some ways, I still feel like that child, who needs an adult to tell me how to navigate the aftermath of such a life-changing storm. In other ways, I’ve come to understand that my parents probably were making it up as they went, just as we had to do this week.

In many ways, life in southeast Louisiana will be different after this storm. Who would have guessed that the “New Normal” after the pandemic would be the “old normal”?

But if this state could build back after Katrina, I know we can rebuild from Ida.

In many ways, you can still see our home shining through the chaos. I’ve seen neighbors man their boats to rescue people trapped in flooded homes. I’ve seen restaurants empty their kitchens to feed their neighbors. I’ve seen coworkers open their doors to take in friends who needed warm showers and a place to charge their phones.

The billboard on the Causeway said something today that has stuck with me: “Be Kind. We are all struggling.”

We’re going to need that kindness to put the pieces of our state back, together.

With Love,