Keep memories alive with this sentimental Valentine's Day craft

Forget the flowers and candy this year. Make something from the heart to honor your valentine.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are a million things that make Valentine's Day a great holiday.

There's the delicious desserts, the romantic date nights and even the romantic comedies, but it also can be a day to honor someone who's passed away.

On Tuesday, local Midlands Artist Taylor Spreeuwers with TaySpray Designs and Studio showed New19 This Morning anchor Brandon Taylor how to make a sentimental craft.

"Valentine's day is usually so focused on current love," says Spreeuwers. "I think making a craft that honors those we have loved is a even more beautiful thing."

Spreeuwers says clothes connect to memories, so using a fabric with meaning seemed like the "perfect fit" on Valentine's Day.

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

Aluminum foil

Paper towels

Adhesive tape

Hot glue gun

Ribbon, 36 inches long

Fabric (something sentimental, like an old shirt, apron or baby clothes)

Click on the video link for step-by-step instructions or follow along below.