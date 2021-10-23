The Big Red Barn Retreat in Blythewood offers a program for warriors, by warriors, that aims to help people overcome PTSD.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The Big Red Barn Retreat in Blythewood is one of only 10 places in the nation that offers the Warrior PATHH program, which helps active-duty military, veterans and first responders grow from post-traumatic stress.

“Everyone’s going through something. Whatever you’re feeling, you’re not alone and you’re capable of getting through it,” said PATHH guide Jessica Borneo.

Program Director for the retreat, Lamont “Chris” Christian added, “focusing on yourself to try to live the life you deserve is important.”

Borneo and Christian are both veterans going through what they call post-traumatic growth. They've both gone through the Warrior PATHH program and now work at the retreat to help others.

“I have my anxiety but I’m still able to enjoy what I’m doing in that moment, whereas before I couldn't,” Borneo said.

Christian said there are many programs out there that focus on helping veterans that have combat experience with PTSD, but their training is different because it deals with trauma from all different life experiences.

“Many programs may talk about how to recover from certain things, but Warrior PATHH tells you how to prepare for it and fight through the struggle of life,” explained Christian.

Warrior PATHH takes a holistic approach to dealing with post-traumatic stress by finding self-care practices and a routine that works for you.

“This program is designed by warriors for warriors, so it has a peer-to-peer approach,” Christian said.

From group talks to meditation, and even gardening, warriors learn which practices help most to keep them grounded.

Sutton Shaw, the Volunteer Executive Director for the retreat, said her family started the organization in honor of her late father. Then years later, The Boulder Crest Foundation chose the barn to be one of the few places to facilitate their Warrior PATHH program.

“The program is delivered by people who have been through the program, veterans and first responders. So, finding the right people who were willing to go through the program, walk the path and come back and teach the class; we’ve got a phenomenal cast of veterans who deliver this training," Shaw said.

The right people, like Borneo and Christian, who have grown from their own personal battles, and now use that to serve others that are struggling.

Christian shared that after he retired as Post Command Sargent Major for Fort Jackson in 2018, he lost his daughter to suicide.

"Sharing the loss of my daughter is still painful, even today to speak on it, but the pain at this particular point, because I can disclose it, is not something that will slow me down or debilitate me,” he said.

Christian gave credit to the program for learning how to deal with his emotions and open up to stay on his feet. So does Borneo, who said she’s dealt with personal trauma throughout her life.

“Certain things I wouldn’t put into place I’m now able to remind myself when I’m feeling that way, ‘okay well I can go to this,'" she explained. Some personal ways Borneo tries to remain calm when her anxiety is up is focused breathing, meditation and reading.

The free program is for active-duty military, veterans, and first responders. They take in 6 people a month, and groups are either all male or all female.

Warriors stay on-site for seven days and then continue the program at home for 18 months.

'This cycle of growth is nonstop," said Christian. "I went through it two years ago and I’m still going through this process of growth.”

The Barn is celebrating its one-year anniversary of when they began offering Warrior PATHH. Now, they hope they can help as many people as possible.