Volunteers sought for Keep the Midlands Beautiful pick-up event on Hardscrabble Road

February 12 litter clean-up event is part of the Spotless Service Saturday program

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Keep the Midlands Beautiful (KMB), a South Carolina affiliate of the national non-profit Keep America Beautiful, will be hosting a volunteer litter pick-up Saturday, Feb. 12, as part of its Spotless Service Saturday program.

Volunteers are needed for the cleanup of the stretch of Hardscrabble Road from Farrow Road to Brickyard Road beginning at 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. KMB will provide litter pickers, work gloves, safety vests, face masks, hand sanitizer, water bottles, and trash bags for volunteers.

Spotless Service Saturday began as a partnership between KMB and the University of South Carolina's Leadership and Service Center. On select Saturdays during 2022, KMB will host cleanup opportunities at identified "litter hotspots" for the general public.

Students from the University of South Carolina will be in attendance of the Feb. 12 event.