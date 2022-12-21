Like to read? Like kids? This volunteer opportunity might be for you

MRC volunteers work with students on a one-on-one basis once a week during the school year to help ensure students are reading proficiently by third grade.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — United Way of the Midlands is looking for volunteers interested in reading to elementary-age students to support its Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC) for the 2022-2023 school year.

“We’re looking for 150 dedicated volunteers who have a passion for helping children succeed to serve as positive role models and help our MRC students enhance their love for reading this school year,” said Jabari Bodrick, Ph.D., United Way’s Director of Education & Resiliency. “Sharing your time and talent as an MRC volunteer will inspire students and build their confidence to excel academically.”

MRC volunteers work with students on a one-on-one basis once a week during the school year to help ensure students are reading proficiently by third grade, which is key to later student success.

While sessions last for 30 minutes, many volunteers choose to work with two students back-to-back for one hour during the week to increase their impact.

Volunteering runs through May 2023.

“Just 30 minutes of your time every week can change the landscape of lives, by helping a child cultivate a love for reading and building their confidence in meeting target classroom goals,” said Bodrick.

Posted by United Way of the Midlands on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

MRC provides volunteers with free training, materials, and the support needed to help focus on improving language skills and reading proficiency for students. Training is provided before volunteering.