Volunteers sought for Bicyclist & Pedestrian counts in City of Columbia

Effort is part of plan to make city safer for walkers and cyclists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is searching for volunteers to take part in a routine Bicyclist & Pedestrian Count during the month of September in an effort to make the city a safer place to walk and ride.

Oftentimes pedestrians, bicyclists and transit bus riders are not accounted for in traffic studies. By collecting data, the city can better understand who uses the roads and sidewalks, and develop more people-oriented plans and policy for a more walkable, bikeable, and liveable transportation design.

Volunteers can sign up to count as many times as you please. There are nine time slots available at multiple locations throughout the city. Each location must be counted once on a weekday and once on a Saturday. Time slots include:

Saturday, September 10, 10:00AM-12:00PM (noon)

Tuesday, September 13, 7:30-9:30AM

Wednesday, September 14, 7:30-9:30AM

Thursday, September 15, 7:30-9:30AM

Saturday, September 17, 10:00AM-12:00PM (noon)

Tuesday, September 20, 7:30-9:30AM

Wednesday, September 21, 7:30-9:30AM

Thursday, September 22, 7:30-9:30AM

Saturday, September 24, 10:00AM-12:00PM (noon)

Sign up for a time an location at the 2022FallCounts webpage.

Columbia's count is part of the National Bicycle and Pedestrian Documentation Project that helps cities make better decisions about traffic flow and planning.

City officials ask that all volunteers to take measures to protect themselves and others from the COVID-19 virus by wearing a mask and staying socially distant when conducting the counts. As a solitary and outdoor (or in-vehicle) activity, surveyors may wish to familiarize themselves with the site in advance in order to identify appropriate precautions.