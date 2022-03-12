The annual event aims to bridge the gap between health care and under-served residents in the area.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brookland Baptist Church hosted a health fair for the West Columbia community to bridge the gap between healthcare and underserved people by meeting them where they are.

From encouraging exercise to offering diabetes screening and mammograms, The Brookland Foundation Community Health Fair provided free care for those who need it most.

“There are so many people that don’t have access to health services, that are uninsured or under-insured,” said Sandra Golden-Brown with the Survivors' Circle. Her organization attended the event to give away free bras and breast cancer prosthetic supplies to survivors.

The annual event at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia helps people by getting them free healthcare and various screenings. Organizers Adreane Grant and Katrina Bridgette told News19 many residents count on it for their yearly check-ups.

“We have so many people that come out each year to the health fair, and look forward to the health fair, and this is where most of them come out to get screening, to get tested,” explained Bridgette.

Grant added that it’s their mission to promote health and wellness, so families in the community can thrive. That includes staying safe from COVID-19, so the fair offered coronavirus testing and vaccines thanks to Lexington Medical Center and DHEC.

“The science tells us that being vaccinated helps you, and helps the people around you not get COVID-19," said Grant. We’ve had so many deaths within our church, within our families, so we want to save lives.”

Also saving lives is The Survivors’ Circle. “I’m an almost 35-year breast cancer survivor,” shared Golden-Brown. She explained that the support group helps women fighting breast cancer stay positive and get connected to the right care. Plus the bra and prosthetic donations can make a big difference in a survivor’s life. If you're in need of these supplies, you can contact Golden-Brown at sgoldenbrown@yahoo.com. The support meets virtually via Zoom, and they have more information on The Brookland Foundation's website.