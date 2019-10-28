Firefighters across California are actively battling 13 confirmed wildfires.

Not every fire is under the jurisdiction of Cal Fire. Many of the fires are burning in national parks under the supervision of the U.S. Forest Service, while others are small enough to remain under the watch of local fire departments.

These are the names of the active wildfires, the main county affected, most recent acreage and containment:

Kincade Fire (Sonoma): 66,231 acres burned, 5% contained.

Getty Fire (Los Angeles): 400 acres burned, 0% contained.

Saddle Ridge Fire (Los Angeles): 8,799 acres burned, 97% contained.

Tick Fire (Los Angeles): 4,615 acres burned, 70% contained.

Rawson Fire (Tehama): 605 acres burned, 100% contained.

Burris Fire (Mendocino): 350 acres burned, 20% contained.

Sky Fire (Contra Costa): 150 acres burned, 90% contained.

Sawday Fire (San Diego): 97 acres burned, 98% contained.

Forest Fire (Contra Costa): 50 acres burned, forward progress stopped.

Glencove Fire (Solano): 200 acres, 85% contained.

Old Water Fire (San Bernardino): 145 acres burned, 85% contained.

Oak Fire (San Diego): 140 acres burned, 77% contained.

Caples Fire (El Dorado): 3,434 acres burned, 87% contained.

Taboose Fire (Inyo): 10,400 acres burned, 75% contained.

