Town of Winnsboro residents could lose trash pick-up services

According to the Fairfield County Administrator, the Town of Winnsboro could lose their access to the county trash services for unpaid fees.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Residents in the Town of Winnsboro could lose their trash services, or be paying more for trash pick up.

"I really don't feel that they should be charging for this service at all," said Winnsboro Resident, Jeneria. She wishes to keep her last name anonymous.

Jeneria said she pays the town a monthly fee to pick up her trash.

"The waste from our citizens, we send out trash trucks, we collect it, we aggregate it, and then we dump it in their facility," said Jason Taylor, Manger for the Town of Winnsboro."

Taylor said in the past, the town never had to pay to use the county dump.

"The county passed a unilateral fee without giving the town any notice, proper notice that we feel," Taylor said.

Last year, the county send the Town a bill charging $61.83 per ton of trash. Fairfield County's Deputy Administrator, Synithia Williams, confirmed with News 19, Winnsboro has never been charged for trash drop offs in the past.

But with the newly added feel, the town owes more than $61,811.75 According to County Council Chairman, Moses Bell, the fee was included in last years budget.

If the bill isn't paid, the Town will lose services to the county facility. Taylor said if Winnsboro does pay for the usage, residents could see an increase in their trash pick up fees.

Taylor adds, currently town residents pay $7 a month for trash pick up. Town Council has made a resolution, stating they will not pay the bill.

"I just really feel they could be trying to help with other things going on in our communities than to be fighting over trash," Jeneria said.

If services are cut off, Williams said residents are still able to drop off their residential waste to any of the County’s recycling drop off centers for free.

Another Winnsboro resident who wanted to remain anonymous said, without trash services, it could lead to more problems for the town.

"They'll basically let them pile it up in their backyard until something happens. It will be a lot of roaches, a lot of vermin, mice, rats. It just comes with the trash," the resident said.