Youth football team loses all its equipment in Columbia shed fire

According to the Head Coach, Hiram Brown, more than $30K worth of equipment like padding, helmets, and jerseys were lost in the blaze.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Capital City Ravens, a Pop Warner youth football team in Columbia, is devastated after a fire Monday morning destroyed all their football equipment.

According to the Head Coach, Hiram Brown, more than $30K worth of equipment like padding, helmets, and jerseys were lost in the blaze in northeast Columbia.

"We’re talking about not just a football organization, but a part of the fabric of this neighborhood," said Craig Smith, parent of a former player. "To hear that something that they hold near and dear has been attacked and vandalized, it struck a nerve with a lot of parents."

Trophies earned in the program's 10-year history were also found smashed and in pieces on the ground.

A shed holding youth football and cheer equipment for the Capital City Ravens is completely destroyed after a fire. All padding, helmets, and jerseys are gone. Trophies were taken and smashed to pieces. Details tonight on @WLTX pic.twitter.com/vSgA0HXFdS — Tai Wong (@TaiWongNews) April 5, 2022

Coach Brown told News 19 the kids he coaches from kindergarten to middle school are more than teammates, they have become a family.

"It’s kind of devastating being that when we first started out here, there was nothing in that shed, and over the years, we built it from the ground up," Brown said.

Tamara Brown and Adria Felder saw the destruction for the first time on Tuesday afternoon. Both parents were left almost speechless.

"To see it all gone to the ground, like nothing is salvageable, that’s upsetting," Brown said. "Like, that is very upsetting. How do we go home and tell our kids that? I haven’t told my son."

"I definitely haven't told mine at all," Felder said. "It’s going to be devastating and heartbreaking."

Capital City Ravens Youth Football loses equipment in fire 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Felder said it's not just heartbreaking for the parents to see, but for all the kids who play.

Brown said this fire is not the end of the fourth quarter for the purple Ravens.

"It’s very heartbreaking, I tell you, very heart breaking. But just like I tell my kids, as far as my players and cheerleaders, it's half time," Brown said. "We're down 0-0. Now, it’s time to rebuild. Let’s try to finish the game strong. We’re gonna get together to come up with a game plan, and when that clock hits 0-0-0, the Ravens will be back."

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to the fire, and the fire marshal is investigating the cause of this fire.