It happened just after noon Tuesday.

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. — A two-year-old boy is dead after authorities say he shot himself with a gun he found in his Fairmount home.

The Grant County coroner's office said in a release that police were called to the 100 block of N. Main Street around noon Tuesday on a report of gunshots fired.

First responders found an unresponsive child. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The coroner said "it is reported that the toddler located a handgun in the home and it discharged, striking him."

An autopsy is scheduled.