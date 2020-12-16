FAIRMOUNT, Ind. — A two-year-old boy is dead after authorities say he shot himself with a gun he found in his Fairmount home.
The Grant County coroner's office said in a release that police were called to the 100 block of N. Main Street around noon Tuesday on a report of gunshots fired.
First responders found an unresponsive child. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The coroner said "it is reported that the toddler located a handgun in the home and it discharged, striking him."
An autopsy is scheduled.
An investigation by state and local police is ongoing.